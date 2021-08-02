Registration opens for The Amazing Race in Eagle Ranch

The Eagle Ranch Mountain Rats Festival will once again feature The Amazing Race in Eagle Ranch, a social scavenger hunt and bike race inspired by the hit reality TV show.

Registration for the Sept. 18 event is now open to teams of all ages, according to a recent press release. The event is limited to 30 teams on a first-come, first-serve basis.

After the race’s pilot year in 2020, The Amazing Race is back with two courses this year: the classic course and the challenge course.

The classic course is designed for families with kids or groups looking for a fun time. It is a flat, 6-mile journey around Eagle Ranch with ten “pit stops,” each with a challenge or riddle to solve before continuing on your way. The classic course takes an estimated one to two hours to complete.

The challenge course is designed for teams who want to push themselves with four more “hilly” miles than the classic course. It is a 10-mile course with 13 pit stops that takes an estimated 1.5 to 2.5 hours to complete.

Costumes are encouraged and special event-branded buffs will be provided for each team member and volunteer. Wearing the buffs is “encouraged but optional,” according to the announcement .

The top three teams from each course, as well as teams voted best family team and best team costume, will be awarded medals and Color Coffee gift cards.

The event welcomes teams of two to six members of all ages, genders and ability levels. Teams with members under the age of 13 must include an adult over the age of 18. Participants must be at least 12 years of age to compete on the challenge course.

A non-refundable entry fee of $25 per team is required to secure a place in the race and can be paid at Color Coffee Roasters in Eagle.