Registration underway for virtual workshop on West Vail Master Plan

Community members interested in taking part in a virtual workshop about transportation for the West Vail Master Plan are asked to register in advance for the community discussion, which will be held Thursday, Dec. 17.

Two sessions are scheduled, the first at 2 p.m. and another at 5:30 p.m., as the town’s planning team works to generate ideas on how best to re-imagine and improve transportation in West Vail.

The goal of the West Vail Master Plan is to re-envision planning, zoning and design options, transportation infrastructure, and housing and economic development for the West Vail area. The planning process began in May and is expected to take between 12 and 18 months, with plan adoption by the Vail Town Council in the spring/summer of 2021.

The project planning team is in phase 2 of its process, which focuses on drafting and evaluating design options for the plan. “Community engagement is a crucial component of this phase. As such, the project team is soliciting input from the public at themed workshops,” the town said in a news release.

To help ensure meaningful participation from attendees, registration for the upcoming virtual workshop is capped at 20 participants per session. Additional workshops on the topics of housing and the West Vail commercial area will take place in January. Community members are asked to sign up for their preferred topic so as many people as possible have an opportunity to participate and provide feedback.

Registration for the virtual transportation sessions on Dec. 17 are available online at engagevail.com. For more information, contact Community Development Director Matt Gennett at 970-479-2146 or mgennett@vailgov.com.