REI opening Glenwood Springs store next year in former Office Depot space

A storefront rendering of the planned REI Co-op store at the Roaring Fork Marketplace in south Glenwood Springs.

REI Co-op/Courtesy photo

Glenwood Springs is set to become home to the ninth Colorado location for the popular member-owned REI Co-op outdoor specialty store.

The national retailer announced Thursday plans to open the store next summer, featuring apparel and gear for camping, cycling, running, hiking, fitness, climbing and snow sports.

The new store is slated to open at 3216 S. Glen Ave., in a 20,030-square-foot space at the Roaring Fork Marketplace that was formerly occupied by Office Depot, a news release states.

Store amenities are to include a full-service bike and ski shop, gear rentals and online order pickup services, both in-store and curbside.

The Glenwood Springs location is to be staffed with certified bike mechanics, professional ski and snowboard tuning and repairs, and virtual outfitting services.

“We look forward to serving the community and visitors who come to enjoy the hot springs, trails, waterways and endless outdoor opportunities,” Janet Hopkins, REI regional director for the mountain district, said in the release. “REI will also seek partnerships with local outdoor nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside.”

REI opened its first Colorado store in Denver in 1983, and has stores nearby in Grand Junction and Dillon.

Property owner representative Matthew Sanger of Pegasus Realty Corporation said REI’s presence in the south building at the Roaring Fork Marketplace should be a major draw.

“REI Co-op is an ideal addition to the Roaring Fork Marketplace shopping center and the community in general,” Sanger said. “REI’s presence shows the attractiveness of the Glenwood Springs retail market.

“Given the market and who they are as a company, we thought this would be a perfect fit,” he said.

Pegasus is also still looking to fill the 42,000-square-foot space in the same building where American Furniture Warehouse was previously located. With REI on board, that could happen sooner than later, Sanger said.

“We are in discussions with multiple regional and national retailers about that space,” he said, adding it could be leased as one big space or split into two spaces.

Denver Mattress occupies the other major space in the building.

Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said the city has worked on the economic development front to try to attract potential tenants for some of the vacant retail spaces around town.

“This is something that can really revitalize that portion of town,” Godes said of REI. “Anything that can bring increased vitality and vibrancy to the community is something we’re always striving for.”

Godes acknowledged the potential impact on existing outdoor retailers in Glenwood Springs, but noted that they’ve already done a good job of differentiating themselves in the market.

“We’ve also been successful as a community in encouraging people to support local businesses and to shop local, and I don’t anticipate that changing with REI in the market,” Godes said.

REI expects to hire about 50 employees for its Glenwood Springs location, the company also said in its release.

Interested candidates can apply online at REI.com/jobs and a timeline for hiring can be found here . Candidates can set up a job alert on the co-op’s career site to be notified when positions are posted.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com .