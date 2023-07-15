Rejoice, Village people: Gypsum welcomes new location of popular Village Bagel

Village Bagel co-owner Connie Mazza was happy to receive Friday's bagel delivery at Village Bagel's new Gypsum location.

Friday morning at Village Bagel’s Gypsum location is a good example of why businesses hold soft openings.

The delivery truck from Village Bagel’s Edwards location was running late, meaning the shop space — near Costco in the former Heidi’s Deli space — filled rapidly with people waiting on bagels. As the clock approached 10 a.m., the line was creeping out the door.

The business is working on a new system, in which bagels are rolled, boiled and baked at the Edwards shop and all the prep work happens in Gypsum. Some hiccups are probably inevitable.

Co-owner Connie Mazza was dashing around the space, mostly with a smile on her face.

“Some soft opening, huh?” she said while the bagel-hungry crowd grew.

The Gypsum location was a long time coming, but the wait seems to be worth it.

Connie and Anthony Mazza were familiar with the Gypsum space while it was Heidi’s.

“They’re friends of ours,” Connie said, adding the former owners wanted Village Bagel to succeed Heidi’s. When the owners of Heidi’s announced their retirement and the shop’s closure, the Mazzas started working on obtaining the space, and leased it in July 2022.

“We leased probably six months too soon,” Connie Mazza said. Still, they had the space.

Asked about the delay in getting open, Mazza said the problems were mainly with the supply chain and lining up contractors. Finding help wasn’t really a problem, she said.

“We had a ton of resumes, mostly from high school kids,” she said.

Once the equipment was secured and contractors scheduled, it only took about four months to get the shop ready to open.

The second location is open about five years after the Edwards store debuted. Given the response to the Gypsum store’s soft opening, there looks to be plenty of downvalley demand.

Like many businesses, Village Bagel had a modest start, in the Mazzas’ home kitchen, selling bagels a dozen at a time. Those bagels are created in the New York style, hand-rolled, boiled then baked. Each batch takes about three days to transform from dough to delicious bagels.

The growing success of the home kitchen led to the opening of the Edwards location, which quickly became a local favorite.

The bagel-making equipment in Edwards has enough capacity to double production to satisfy demand at the second store, so bagels will be delivered fresh every morning. The van will then head back east with sliced meat, cheese and other items prepared at the Gypsum store.

“We’ve got a ton of prep space,” Mazza said.

Better yet, the Gypsum store also features a drive-up window that’s a bit different than the ones most of us are used to at fast-food establishments.

The window is actually a pick-up window, Mazza said. People who download the Toast app to their phones can browse the Village Bagel menu, order and pay, then pick up their orders at the window.

Mazza is excited about the future of the new location. “We’ve got a great team, and we love being part of downvalley,” she said.