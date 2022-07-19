Remembering Rod Powell: Friends, family gather for a celebration of life for legendary Vail entertainer

Rod Powell played après ski music at Pepi's restaurant in Vail Village for over 30 years.

Vail Daily archive

A celebration of life was held at 4 Eagle Ranch on Sunday for Rod Powell, a legendary Vail après ski entertainer. Powell was Eagle County’s first COVID-19 casualty in March of 2020 and it took a while for family and friends to be able to gather in his honor.

“It’s been a long time coming. We all have been holding Rod really close to our hearts, waiting for this moment when we could all come back together and say goodbye in the proper way,” said longtime friend and fellow musician Shannon Tanner.

The proper way to say goodbye to a man who gave so much through his music was to pay it back with his contemporaries playing some of Powell’s classic après ski cover songs that were a part of his regular show at Pepi’s, where he performed for over 30 years. Powell’s shows were a must-see when in town and brought fans back year after year.

“His shows put Vail on the map. He knew how to drive a crowd. It didn’t matter how well he was singing, he was so good at including everybody into whatever was going on during his shows, the audience felt like he knew them personally,” said longtime friend Heather Lemon.

A group of musicians who played with Rod Powell assembled on Sunday at 4 Eagle Ranch to play some of Powell’s favorite songs during a celebration of Powell’s life.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Powell was born into a musical family from St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 5, 1955, and had a guitar in his hand by the time he was 2 years old.

“He had a high school band called Crossroads and after a short gig with the New Christy Minstrels in California, he came to Vail in the early 1980s and started playing at Pepi’s,” said Nancy Powell Wilson, Rod’s only sibling, who was at the event on Sunday.

“I loved coming out here to see him. His biggest cheerleader was our dad, he just loved coming out to see Rod play,” Wilson said.

Powell played for ambassadors, actors, presidents and played with other famous musicians like The Doobie Brothers, Dan Fogelberg, Steven Stills and Edwin McCain. During the summers he loved the water and even had his own sailboat for a time and worked on cruise ships before calling the valley his year-round home in the 1990s.

Friends and family sign the poster for legendary Vail entertainer Rod Powell, who passed away in 2020.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

His summer shows on the deck of Pepi’s became famous due to his “Street People” act. Powell would not only play to the crowd seated at the tables, he’d also shout out to passersby and get them involved in the show. Barbara DeLuca, who owned Currents Jewelers just down the street from Pepi’s heard all of his shows outside of the shop.

“He’d get 30 or 40 people to stand around and he’d ask where they were from and pretty soon everybody’s playing along and shouting their answers and being a part of the show,” Barbara DeLuca said.

Barbara’s husband, Rob DeLuca, shared that Powell knew that “Cinnamon Girl” was Barbara’s favorite song and that he would do something special for her every time she walked by.

“When we would go to dinner, we’d be walking by Pepi’s, and no matter what song he was playing, he’d stop and break into “Cinnamon Girl” and after a phrase he would then do almost a TV commercial telling the crowd if they have any jewelry needs they really need to go into Currents Jewelers, they have watches and jewelry and can satisfy all of your needs,” Rob DeLuca said.

“He would just blend that in and we’d keep walking down the street then he’d go back to his act. He was a big part of the Bridge Street family in the early years and Rod was kind of like the glue that connected so many people to this valley,” Barbara DeLuca said.

Family and friends of Rod Powell celebrate his life Sunday at 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

“Rod was a one-of-a-kind legendary entertainer in Vail, but his equally important talent was connecting people who have forged lifelong friendships,” said Brad Korell, a fellow St. Joseph, Missouri native who now calls Vail home. “The friendships I have now, close to 35 years later, have happened because of the connections through Rod.”

Barbara Weiss, a friend of Powell’s for 25 years, drove from Reno, Nevada, to pay tribute.

“Most of the people I know here today I know because of Rod. We met through his performances at Pepi’s and then we’d ski together and have house parties and dinners. I just came up here to say goodbye,” Weiss said.

“It’s amazing how many people are connected because of Rod Powell. Instead of the ‘six degrees of separation with Kevin Bacon’ it’s ‘one degree of separation with Rod Powell,’” Weiss said.

“I met Rod when I first came to the Vail Valley in the 1980s and I was playing downstairs at Vendetta’s and Rod literally came in and walked up with a shot and I was underage at the time, I was 18 or 19, and he says, ‘I’m Rod Powell. Welcome to town,’ and he shakes my hand and we were fast friends ever since,” Tanner told the crowd as the music was about to start.

Tanner brought together Dave Anderson, Steve “Wingman” Wickum, Peter Fontanese, Brent Gordon, Don Watson, Beth Swearingen, Roy Bloomfield, John Dunn, Mauricio and Dina Cadavid, and Brad Quayle up on stage throughout the service.

“We’re going to miss him forever and ever but the good thing is that he hasn’t left us, because here we are and here he is right in the midst of us in our hearts and in our minds and our music, so that’s pretty good stuff if you ask me. That is a life well lived,” Tanner said as he led the group in playing “Tequila Sunrise” by The Eagles.

Earlier that morning, a group of Powell’s friends had assembled at the top of the Lodgepole ski run on Vail Mountain, which was Powell’s favorite place to make some turns. The group made a sign and nicknamed it “Rodgepole” for the day. A memorial boulder is located in the Vail Memorial Park in East Vail and donations can be made in Powell’s honor to the Colorado Make-A-Wish Foundation. Powell would use his talent and connections to raise money for that nonprofit.

A group of Powell’s friends gathered at the Lodgepole ski run on Vail Mountain on Sunday morning to pay tribute to their friend who passed away in March of 2020 due to coronavirus complications.

Kate Sheldon/Courtesy photo

The après ski music shifted as the program came to a close. Local Bavarian entertainer Helmut Fricker and his wife, Charlotte Fricker, led the crowd in a few verses of “Amazing Grace,” which Fricker played on his alpenhorn.

Then Tanner led the closing prayer and played a recording of “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman.

“This is real bittersweet because the music they are playing is beautiful but when you see everyone on stage and you remember how many years these musicians have played individually or together, it’s sad to think we’ve lost Rod,” Rob DeLuca said. “It’s like the saying goes, ‘it takes a long time to make old friends.’”