‘RENT’ 20th Anniversary Tour lands at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Feb. 7

Beaver Creek — In 1996, an original rock musical by an unknown composer opened on Broadway. This musical would go on to become one of Broadway's biggest hits of the past two decades, winning both the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This musical would also be adapted into a hit movie released in 2005 starring Rosario Dawson and six of the original Broadway cast members.

Beloved by audiences worldwide, "RENT" is a Broadway musical that became a cultural phenomenon. The "RENT" 20th Anniversary Tour will come to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $88 and $108 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

As is the show's longstanding tradition, a limited number of seats in the orchestra pit will be available for $20 each (limit of two per person) via a lottery system. Visit the event page at http://www.vilarpac.org and click on the lottery form to enter. Winners will be announced the evening of Feb. 6. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Recapture the magic

A modern retelling of Puccini's La Boheme opera, "RENT" follows a year in the lives of six New York artists searching for love, connection, creativity and inspiration. Written and composed by Jonathan Larson, the original cast of "RENT" showcased breakout performances from Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs and Anthony Rapp.

Following its debut in 1996, "RENT" had a successful 12-year run on Broadway. It opened to rave reviews and was praised for its multicultural cast and frank discussions about AIDS and LGBT rights.

The "RENT" 20th Anniversary Tour recaptures the magic of the musical's initial Broadway run. The production includes key members of the original creative team who have reunited for this national tour. RENT had a profound impact on Broadway musicals and the culture at large. The musical continues to move audiences and its themes are just as relevant today as they were 20 years ago.

"It has enormously valid things to say about the ways in which we all seek out community and form families, and how we take care of one another in very difficult times," said Michael Greif, director of the original Off-Broadway and Broadway productions. "The message of the musical is to truly appreciate the time that we have and to truly appreciate each other, because you don't know when someone will be gone from your life."