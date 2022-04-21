Rental housing shortage needs to be addressed

There is a huge problem in rental housing, and in looking at today’s Vail Daily that shortage is quite apparent from the numbers below:

There are 89 want ads for job positions.

There are 58 homes listed for sale.

The average price of the homes for sales is $4.7 million (the $42 million home was not included).

There are 4 ads for rental properties.

Beth Howard has done a great job in managing the Vail ski mountain under difficult conditions. At East Vail, 43% of the land being used for workforce housing is being set aside for the natural wildlife in the area, how many of the chronic complainers have set aside 43% of their property for the natural wildlife? It appears that the “not in my back yard” addendum has taken over from what is really needed to deliver the service and amenities required to run a ski resort. I fully support Beth Howard and Vail Resorts in their attempt to resolve a huge housing issue in the Vail Valley.

John Cochrane