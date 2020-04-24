Rep. Joe Neguse launches virtual art competition for students learning at home

Joe Neguse is calling on high schoolers in his 2nd Congressional District to submit their best artwork for a shot at being displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

United States Rep. Joe Neguse announced Friday that he will be moving the 2nd Congressional District’s Congressional Art Competition online.

“In moments of crisis, we often look to the arts to bring us inspiration and hope for the future. I know that the current public health crisis has changed the lives of many across Colorado, including students. That is why, although schools are closed right now, I am still encouraging students to share their creative talents with our community and participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition,” Neguse said in a statement. “This year’s art competition will be held online, and the winners’ pieces will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and in my Congressional offices. I look forward to seeing all of the submissions and recognizing our local artists.”

The 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives includes roughly the eastern half of the Vail Valley.

The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school visual art competition that was established in 1982 to recognize and encourage artistic talent in each congressional district. Students from across the country can submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of local artists will select the winning entries.

Guidelines to submit an entry are below:

Artwork may be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by 4 inches thick; must be two dimensional; original in concept, design, and execution; must not weigh more than 15 pounds; and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

Accepted artwork includes: Paintings (including oil, acrylics and watercolor) Drawings (including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers) Collage (must be two dimensional) Prints (including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints) Mixed media Computer-generated art Photography



The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District. The winner will be determined using criteria based on originality, skill of execution, excellence in use of materials, and conceptual strength of the project.

All submissions are due by Friday, May 15, 2020. Please submit art to: CD2ArtSubmissions@mail.house.gov

The winning works are displayed in the most-frequented hallway at the U.S Capitol, creating a stunning gallery that Members of Congress will pass by daily. The second- and third-place pieces will hang in Neguse’s Washington office and the fourth- and fifth-place pieces will hang in Neguse’s district offices.