Rep. Joe Neguse takes early lead in run for re-election in 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Joe Neguse is taking an early lead in his run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District.
With 32% of the vote counted, Neguse, a Democrat, leads his Republican challenger Charlie Winn with nearly 70 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.
Neguse just wrapped up his freshman term in Congress, where he took over for Governor Jared Polis after Polis was elected governor in 2018.
The last time a Republican held the district, which includes both Vail and Boulder, the year was 1974.
