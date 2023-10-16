Rep. Neguse announces $1.4 million in federal funds for Eagle County to reduce energy costs

Rep. Joe Neguse has announced that $1.4 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has been awarded to Eagle County.

The funds will go toward reducing energy burdens for underserved households in the state’s rural mountain communities. The funding is part of a larger $30 million nationwide investment made possible by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of State and Community Energy — Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) Program.

Through a partnership with EnergySmart Colorado, this funding will support staff capacity, provide outreach and develop workforce training to cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve the cost of living for low- to moderate-income households across 18 rural counties in Colorado.

“By boosting clean energy production and cutting energy bills, we are delivering on our promise to lower costs for everyday American families and folks across Colorado’s 2nd District,” Neguse said. “I am excited to see funding made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make its way to Eagle County and to our mountain communities, and look forward to its continued support of sustainable energy practices.”

Energy Smart Colorado Executive Director Kasey Provorse said, “This federal funding is huge for Energy Smart Colorado, the 10 sustainability organizations we partner with and the low-to-moderate income (LMI) residents of the 18 rural mountain counties we are working in. This funding will equip agencies with staff capacity, bilingual marketing, outreach and program support, increase comfort of homes while reducing household utility costs through energy efficiency improvements, and help communities achieve their climate action goals.”



Eagle County Climate Action manager John Gitchell added, “In 2010 Eagle County helped develop Energy Smart Colorado with a grant from the Department of Energy. Since then the program has grown significantly, helping over 10,000 households receive energy efficiency services that improve comfort, health, and safety while reducing climate pollution by over 45,000 tons per year. We are thrilled to receive renewed funding to expand these services for the benefit of low and middle income households, which otherwise might not be able to participate in these win-win programs.”



Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enacted in November 2021, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program was designed to assist states, local governments and tribes in implementing strategies to reduce energy use.



Neguse, whose district includes Eagle and several other mountain counties, played a key role in the passage and enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.