Rep. Scott Tipton announces 3rd District service academy nominations

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Scott Tipton recently announced the names of 25 students from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District who received a Service Academy nomination. The individuals were selected based on meeting or exceeding the rigorous requirements of the respective academy and Tipton's office.

"One of the greatest honors of my job is nominating deserving, well-rounded individuals for our nation's prestigious military academies," Tipton said. "The 25 students nominated are some of the best and brightest that Colorado has to offer, and I am sure that they will have successful careers as officers should they be accepted into the academies.

"We are so fortunate to have such accomplished and hardworking individuals in our midst and I could not be more proud of them for answering the call to serve our nation."

Among the nominees were Eagle County residents Ryan Collins (Avon), Thomas Engleby (Edwards) and Angel Martinez (Eagle) to the U.S. Air Force Academy; Ethan Kuhns (Eagle), Jacob Nowicki (Edwards) and Thomas Engleby (Edwards) to West Point; and Chris Sturt-Dilley (Gypsum) and Isabelle Carlson (Edwards) to the Naval Academy.

Students in the 3rd District who are considering applying to a U.S. Service Academy can find more information on the nomination process, along with the full list of nominees, at tipton.house.gov/serving-you/military-academy-nominations.