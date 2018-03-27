Residents, employees and others can participate in Vail community survey

VAIL — There's still time to take part in the Town of Vail community survey, which is used to evaluate municipal service levels and to identify community priorities. Residents, property owners, business owners, employees and others impacted by the town are encouraged to participate.

The survey is available in two formats: online at tovsurvey.org/open or in a paper format available at the front desk of the Vail Municipal Building. The survey link is also accessible from the Vail Public Library website at vaillibrary.com, for those that want to participate using a library computer.

Respondents are being asked to evaluate satisfaction levels for town services, such as public safety, snow removal, transit, parking, community development applications, special events and library operations. In addition, survey-takers are asked to identify and prioritize issues important to the future of Vail.

To help build interest in the survey, respondents will be eligible to win a drawing for one of 10 $100 gift cards, with winners announced weekly. The deadline for responses is Monday, April 30. Results will be released in June and posted on the town's website at vailgov.com.

For more information, call the community information office at 970-479-2115.