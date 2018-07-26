Residents invited to participate in the town of Avon’s 2018 community survey

AVON — The 2018 Town of Avon Community Survey is underway. The town selected Probolsky Research, a firm that specializes in municipal government opinion research, to develop and conduct a community survey this summer.

The survey is being conducted in order to gauge citizen and business opinions regarding services, activities and direction of the town. The survey includes, but is not limited to, questions related to the quality of current town services, the direction of the town, special events, workforce housing and the best methods to provide you town government information. Town leaders want to hear from the community on these and other issues and strongly encourage the public to participate in the survey.

Probolsky Research is using a multi-mode methodology, conducting the survey via telephone and online. For surveys conducted over the telephone, Probolsky Research is contacting respondents on their land lines and mobile phones. The telephone surveys are being conducted in the language most comfortable to respondents, including Spanish. Probolsky Research is initiating all interviewing calls.

For the online survey, residents and businesses should receive, via email or mailed postcard, a web address and specific survey token to access the survey. Participants may choose their preferred language at the onset of the online survey experience. The online polling platform allows respondents to complete the survey from any device —computer, tablet or mobile phone.

If you have not been contacted to take the survey and are interested in taking the survey, or if you have had trouble completing the survey, please contact Preston Neill, Deputy Town Manager, at pneill@avon.org or 970-748-4404. The town will ensure that the survey consultant will contact all residents and businesses representatives that would like to participate.

The results of the survey will be presented to the Avon Town Council at a future meeting. The results will also be made available to the public at http://www.avon.org. Results are expected to be valuable for strategic planning, community and economic development, public education and budgeting purposes.