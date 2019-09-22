Resort counties still among Colorado leaders in arrests for DUI, driving high charges

Most DUIs per 100,000 population Summit: 3,548

3,548 Grand: 1,671

1,671 Rio Blanco: 1,563

1,563 Alamosa: 1,540

1,540 Garfield: 1,470

1,470 Moffet: 1,380

1,380 Ouray: 1,368

1,368 Eagle: 1,190

1,190 Pitkin: 1,114

1,114 Routt: 1,107 Source: Colorado State Judicial Department, Denver County Court, State Demography Office, analyzed by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice. Colorado State Judicial Department, Denver County Court, State Demography Office, analyzed by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice.

Colorado’s resort counties have some of the state’s highest arrest rates for DUI and driving high charges but the phenomenon is not limited to the resort region, according to Colorado’s Division of Criminal Justice.

The state’s Division of Criminal Justice accounted for 1,190 arrests related to DUI charges in Eagle County in 2017 — the most recent year for available data.

It could be worse. Just over Vail Pass, Summit County’s DUI rate in 2017 was three times higher at 3,548. The data is calculated by the number of DUI cases per 100,000 residents aged 16 and older.

Raw data does not tell all, ADA says

There are all sorts of variables in that equation, Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum said.

Eagle County is home to just under 55,000 people, according to the most recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, but on many weekends more than twice that many people are here. Vail Mountain alone might have 20,000 people skiing on it during a given ski season Saturday. That doesn’t include people in other venues for other activities, and in the valley for nothing but a good time, McCollum pointed out.

That also does not include the thousands of vehicles that roll through Eagle County each day on Interstate 70, the major east-west thoroughfare for Colorado and the country, McCollum said.

The state data appears to support McCollum’s analysis.

High rates for arrests tied to DUI or driving high charges is hardly a resort county phenomenon. Rio Blanco (1,563) Alamosa (1,540) and Moffat (1,380) counties all had higher arrest rates than Eagle County. So did Garfield County at 1,470.

Tiny San Juan County in remote southwest Colorado was the state’s lowest at 165.

Curious lawmakers

The calculations are part of an imperial edict by state lawmakers who passed House Bill 17-1315.

Lots of data exists about drunk driving, but not much about driving under the influence of marijuana, the study’s authors said. Legislators say they were concerned about the effects of driving high since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2014. Lawmakers directed Colorado’s Division of Criminal Justice to study the data annually.

Heat is still on

Eagle County has had a DUI taskforce since 2007 and includes Avon police, Vail police, Eagle police, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol.

A Colorado Department of Transportation grant pays local cops to work extra shifts. Officers are looking for drunken drivers. They tend to find them.

Statewide in 2017, Colorado saw 26,454 DUI cases, down 2.9% from the 27,277 in 2016. Of those 2017 cases, 88.1% were either convicted or pleaded guilty, while 9.7% were dismissed.

Not usually testing for THC

Because it’s expensive and difficult, only 4,792 cases were screened for cannabinoids in 2017. The cost associated with testing blood for drugs can be 10 times the cost of testing for alcohol, the study said.

However, two-thirds of those 2017 screens found some THC, 17.4% more than in 2016, the study said.

“Testing for drugs is difficult and time consuming for law enforcement officers. Alcohol is faster, easier and cheaper to screen for compared to other drugs, thanks to preliminary roadside breath screenings,” the study said. “Once alcohol with a BAC level of .08 or higher is detected, law enforcement officers generally have enough evidence to reliably achieve a conviction. Therefore, officers do not consistently spend the additional money and time requesting toxicology blood testing for substances beyond alcohol.”

However, the study found that, nationally, drugs have been involved in a steadily rising number of fatal crashes: 27.8% in 2005, 32.8% in 2009, 44% in 2016.

