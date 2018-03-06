Resorts in Canada and Japan added to Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass for 2018-19 season

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts' collection of Epic Pass products is on sale for the 2018-19 ski season.

The Epic Pass, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, includes unlimited and unrestricted skiing at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood at Lake Tahoe, California; Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mount Brighton in Michigan; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher in Australia and limited access to Les 3 Vallees, Paradiski and Tignes-Val D'Isere in France; 4 Vallees in Switzerland; Arlberg in Austria and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy.

New for next winter, the Epic Pass also will provide seven days of skiing or snowboarding with no blackout dates at Telluride Ski Resort and at Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, including Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort in British Columbia, Nakiska in Alberta and Mont Sainte Anne and Stoneham in Quebec.

Also new for the 2018-19 season, the Epic Pass grants five total consecutive days with no blackout dates at Hakuba Valley's nine ski resorts, located in the northern part of the Nagano Prefecture at the base of Japan's Northern Alps and host to the 1998 Olympic Winter Games.

"We are pleased to include Hakuba Valley among the world-class mountain resorts that offer the highest standards in skiing and snowboarding on the Epic Pass for skiers and snowboarders," said Hikaru Takanashi, chairman of Hakuba Valley Promotion Board. "Hakuba Valley is considered the heart and soul of skiing in Japan, with its natural beauty, vast ski terrain and plentiful snow. We welcome skiers and snowboarders from around the world to experience our renowned hospitality."

The Epic Pass is $899 for adults and $469 for children ages 5 to 12.

Other Pass Products

Other pass products include:

• The Epic Local Pass ($669 for adults, $359 for children), with unlimited and unrestricted skiing or riding at Breckenridge, Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Wilmot, Afton Alps and Mount Brighton with limited restrictions at Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood and Stowe, plus a combined total of 10 days at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb with holiday restrictions and five total consecutive days with no blackout dates at Hakuba Valley's nine ski resorts in Japan.

• The Keystone A-Basin Pass ($349 for adults, $249 for children), which offers access to Keystone and Arapahoe Basin with limited holiday restrictions.

• Epic SchoolKids program, which provides Colorado children ages kindergarten through fifth grade with 16 free days of skiing and riding, four days each at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone and one free first-timer ski or snowboard lesson with free equipment rental. Registration has begun and is available for a limited time at Colorado Ski & Golf, Colorado Ski & Sport and Epic Mountain Gear locations throughout the Front Range. Epic SchoolKids does not require any purchase.

For more information, including details about $49 down payment options to lock in current rates and special rates for active duty and veteran members of the military, visit http://www.epicpass.com.