Results: Davos Dash mountain bike youth races in Vail

Kids line Chamonix Lane in West Vail on Tuesday, awaiting the start of the Davos Dash youth race. The adult race is scheduled for Wednesday.

Special to the Daily

Forty kids took to the streets of West Vail on Tuesday for the juniors version of the Davos Dash, Vail’s longest running mountain bike race.

The race was originally scheduled for Sept. 1-2 but an elongated schedule pushed the race out another two weeks. An eight-race event, the Vail Recreation District’s 2020 Mountain Bike Town Series concludes with the Davos Dash this year.

Race organizer Beth Pappas, on Tuesday, said kids were excited to be out for the final race of the season, with many local kids not having in-class school the next day.

“We saw some fast times this year, for sure,” Pappas said.

The series will wrap up with the adult Davos Dash on Wednesday. All racers must be preregistered; individual race cost is $26 for adults and $12 for youth. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. Race day bib pickup takes place in the parking lot of the DoubleTree by Hilton and ends at 5:30 p.m.

The Davos Dash begins at the intersection of Chamonix Lane and Chamonix Road behind the DoubleTree by Hilton (formerly West Vail Holiday Inn) and ends at the radio tower at the top of Davos.

Complete results from Tuesday’s kids races below. Results are still unofficial and will be certified in the coming days.

Beginner Boys 8-10

1 Cayle Brummer 19:56

2 Luis Gene 26:22

3 Zander Coleman 26:53

4 Jordi Gene 31:24

Beginner Girls 8-10

1 Briana Loya 37:02

2 Freya Sarmiento 38:33

Sport Girls 8-10

1 Katie Lombardi 23:17

2 Hudson Huggins 24:56

3 Hayden McGuire 27:07

Beginner Girls 11-14

1 Lily Leach 21:26

2 Katie Hsu 23:24

3 Valeria Chavez 24:48

4 Belen Hahn 25:01

5 Fernanda Aguero 25:14

6 Sage Leffler 25:45

7 Natasha Gonzalez 26:44

8 Zaria Horner 26:47

9 Kasandra Cortes 27:14

10 Samantha Jimenez 29:01

11 Hanna Ponce 29:39

12 Ana Paula Gene 34:02

13 Elizabeth Sura 34:22

14 Rosa Vela 39:45

15 Angelie Ponce 41:01

16 Julieta Vela 41:18

17 Jetzibe Salazar 42:43

18 Jazveth Valenzuela 43:06

Beginner Boys 11-14

1 Brady McBride 18:38

2 Davis Priebe 22:01

3 Yaro Veitch 24:22

4 Lolar Behlendorf 31:57

Sport Girls 11-14

1 Carla Hahn 17:24

2 Daira Garcia 19:44

3 Alexa McGuire 22:42

4 Ana Paula Raynal 23:21

Sport Boys 11-14

1 Jack Sargent 17:16

2 Bode Cobb 17:46

3 Cooper Huggins 18:52

4 Henry Schafer 19:02

5 Cooper Carey 21:34