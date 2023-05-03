Results from some of Tuesday’s special district elections

On Tuesday, May 2, several of Eagle County’s special districts held elections. Below are the results from some of the larger districts. The official results will be finalized on May 11.

Mountain Recreation District

The Mountain Recreation District — which spans Edwards to Dotsero, east to west, and reaches McCoy in the north — held an in-person election to fill three open seats on its board of directors. The three elected directors will serve four-year terms on the district’s board.

As of Tuesday, May 2 at 11 p.m., the following votes were cast for the seven candidates:

Joanna Kerwin: 278

Thomas Pohl: 263

Tom Edwards: 249

Shawna Topor: 234

Brian Brandl: 233

Jason Cole: 223

Robert Ladd: 99

Eagle River Water and Sanitation District

The Eagle River Water and Sanitation District provides water and wastewater utility services spanning from Vail to Wolcott. The district also operates and maintains, by contract, the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority public water system, which provides water service to Arrowhead, Avon, Bachelor Gulch, Beaver Creek, Berry Creek, Cordillera, EagleVail and Edwards.

The district held a regular election to fill three seats on its board of directors. As of Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m., the following votes were counted for the below candidates:

In Director District No. 2 for a four-year term

Dick Cleveland: 450

In Director District No. 4 for a four-year term

Christian E. Neuswanger: 97

Todd Williams: 137

Sarah Smith Hymes: 307

In Director District No. 6 for a four-year term

Robert Warner, Jr.: 396

Michael C. Towler: 151

Eagle County Paramedics Services District

Eagle County Paramedics Services, which is the ambulance district for the valley, held a polling-place election to fill two seats on its board of directors.

As of Tuesday, May 2, the following votes were counted for the below candidates:

Kala Bettis: 191

Dan Smith: 175

Brandy Reitter: 147

Scott Prince: 118

Mark Bergman: 96

Kyler Hijmans: 83

David Bentley: 37

Carl Luppens: 35

EagleVail Metro District

The EagleVail Metro District conducted a regular election to elect two candidates to its board. The elected directors will serve four-year terms.

The unofficial results of the election are as follows: