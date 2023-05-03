Results from some of Tuesday’s special district elections
Votes counted for the EagleVail Metro District as well as the paramedics, recreation and water and sanitation districts
On Tuesday, May 2, several of Eagle County’s special districts held elections. Below are the results from some of the larger districts. The official results will be finalized on May 11.
Mountain Recreation District
The Mountain Recreation District — which spans Edwards to Dotsero, east to west, and reaches McCoy in the north — held an in-person election to fill three open seats on its board of directors. The three elected directors will serve four-year terms on the district’s board.
As of Tuesday, May 2 at 11 p.m., the following votes were cast for the seven candidates:
- Joanna Kerwin: 278
- Thomas Pohl: 263
- Tom Edwards: 249
- Shawna Topor: 234
- Brian Brandl: 233
- Jason Cole: 223
- Robert Ladd: 99
Eagle River Water and Sanitation District
The Eagle River Water and Sanitation District provides water and wastewater utility services spanning from Vail to Wolcott. The district also operates and maintains, by contract, the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority public water system, which provides water service to Arrowhead, Avon, Bachelor Gulch, Beaver Creek, Berry Creek, Cordillera, EagleVail and Edwards.
The district held a regular election to fill three seats on its board of directors. As of Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m., the following votes were counted for the below candidates:
In Director District No. 2 for a four-year term
- Dick Cleveland: 450
In Director District No. 4 for a four-year term
- Christian E. Neuswanger: 97
- Todd Williams: 137
- Sarah Smith Hymes: 307
In Director District No. 6 for a four-year term
- Robert Warner, Jr.: 396
- Michael C. Towler: 151
Eagle County Paramedics Services District
Eagle County Paramedics Services, which is the ambulance district for the valley, held a polling-place election to fill two seats on its board of directors.
As of Tuesday, May 2, the following votes were counted for the below candidates:
- Kala Bettis: 191
- Dan Smith: 175
- Brandy Reitter: 147
- Scott Prince: 118
- Mark Bergman: 96
- Kyler Hijmans: 83
- David Bentley: 37
- Carl Luppens: 35
EagleVail Metro District
The EagleVail Metro District conducted a regular election to elect two candidates to its board. The elected directors will serve four-year terms.
The unofficial results of the election are as follows:
- Joanna Hopkin: 92
- Terry Copeland: 87
- Fred Rumford: 85
- Dennis Saffell: 72
- William Wilder: 23