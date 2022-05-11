Results from Vail’s first whitewater competition of 2022

Kelsey Molinare reaches to tap the bell on the first Vail Recreation District 2022 Eagle River Water & Sanitation District Whitewater Series Race Tuesday in Vail. The series is scheduled to run every Tuesday through June 7.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

A group of about 50 paddlers took to Gore Creek in Vail on Tuesday for the first race in the 2022 Vail Whitewater Race Series.

The series is an annual event which is a result of a partnership with the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, the town of Vail and Alpine Quest Sports.

Races will be held on Gore Creek every Tuesday evening through June 7, with different course challenges every week. On June 14, a bonus race will be taking place on the Eagle River in Minturn. The course challenge for each event will be determined day-of based on river flows.

The Vail races are divided between three categories – kayaking (under 9’6′), stand-up paddleboarding (under 11′) and two-person raft (under 10′).

New for 2022, the series includes a junior division for qualified kayakers under the age of 16. Pre-approval by race safety officials is required for participation. Junior kayaker Cashel Wiens won Tuesday’s event, a time trial, with a time of 1 minute 18 seconds.

For those looking to participate in future races, pre-registration at http://www.vailrec.com/register is highly recommended; day-of registration will only be accepted on a space-available basis. Race day bib pickup and registration begins at 4 p.m. at the Vail Whitewater Park at International Bridge, and all races begin at 5:30 p.m. (mandatory safety talk and course instructions at 5:10 p.m.). Every race will be followed by an after-party with awards, raffle and free beer for competitors, taking place at different locations around Vail Village.

Races start at the Covered Bridge and end at International Bridge, with the exception of the last race on June 7, which is a longer course that starts at the Amphitheater Bridge in Ford Park. Short-term gear drop is available at Checkpoint Charlie. Participants are asked to park in the Vail Village parking structure.

Complete results from Tuesday, May 10, are below:

Women’s raft

1 Jennifer Hodgkiss, Kerri Karcz

2 Hallie Jaeger, Elena Bethman

3 Charlotte Hanks, Taylor Thorshov

4 Jody Etters, Amy Reynolds

Men’s and co-ed raft

1 John Anacito, Cole Bangert

2 Nate Dumais, Dakota Becker

3 Jeremiah Williams, John Marc Selig

4 Chris Schultz, Tyler Lombardi

5 Dan Koerber, Kim Lindsey

6 Wesley Zittel, Garret sapyta

7 Scott Simpkins, Mallane Dressel

8 Jeff Dougherty, Malcolm McCandless

9 Jason Connolly, Chris Clark

10 Christopher Schmidt, Joe Glassman

11 Sarah Campbell, Peter Gajewski

12 Caitlyn Ngam, Steve Rekuc

13 Matt Moore, Scott Lang

14 Roger Carter, Colleen Blanton

15 Rhiannon Barton, John Maroney

16 Krista Drsicoll, Devin Schow

Women’s kayak

1 Kelsey Molinare

2 Karen Skruch

3 Jennifer Hodgkiss

Junior kayak

1 Cashel Wiens

2 Sawyer Blair

3 Colin Glackin

Men’s kayak

1 Joe Giglio

2 Cole Bangert

3 Derrick Dreyer

4 John Anacito

5 Lucas Bergsten

6 Jeremiah Williams

7 Parker Stacks

8 Garret Sapyta

9 Josh Wallin

10 Chris Johnson

11 Jason Connolly

12 Alan Braunholtz

13 Nicholas Junker

Women’s SUP

1 Kerri Karcz

2 Trinity Wall

3 Mallane Dressel

4 Jennifer Hodgkiss

Men’s SUP

1 Jeremiah Williams

2 Scott Simpkins

3 Jim Callen

4 Ferguson St. John

5 Michael Chebatoris

6 Chris Johnson