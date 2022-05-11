Results from Vail’s first whitewater competition of 2022
About 50 paddlers take to Gore Creek for time trial race
A group of about 50 paddlers took to Gore Creek in Vail on Tuesday for the first race in the 2022 Vail Whitewater Race Series.
The series is an annual event which is a result of a partnership with the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, the town of Vail and Alpine Quest Sports.
Races will be held on Gore Creek every Tuesday evening through June 7, with different course challenges every week. On June 14, a bonus race will be taking place on the Eagle River in Minturn. The course challenge for each event will be determined day-of based on river flows.
The Vail races are divided between three categories – kayaking (under 9’6′), stand-up paddleboarding (under 11′) and two-person raft (under 10′).
New for 2022, the series includes a junior division for qualified kayakers under the age of 16. Pre-approval by race safety officials is required for participation. Junior kayaker Cashel Wiens won Tuesday’s event, a time trial, with a time of 1 minute 18 seconds.
For those looking to participate in future races, pre-registration at http://www.vailrec.com/register is highly recommended; day-of registration will only be accepted on a space-available basis. Race day bib pickup and registration begins at 4 p.m. at the Vail Whitewater Park at International Bridge, and all races begin at 5:30 p.m. (mandatory safety talk and course instructions at 5:10 p.m.). Every race will be followed by an after-party with awards, raffle and free beer for competitors, taking place at different locations around Vail Village.
Races start at the Covered Bridge and end at International Bridge, with the exception of the last race on June 7, which is a longer course that starts at the Amphitheater Bridge in Ford Park. Short-term gear drop is available at Checkpoint Charlie. Participants are asked to park in the Vail Village parking structure.
Complete results from Tuesday, May 10, are below:
Women’s raft
1 Jennifer Hodgkiss, Kerri Karcz
2 Hallie Jaeger, Elena Bethman
3 Charlotte Hanks, Taylor Thorshov
4 Jody Etters, Amy Reynolds
Men’s and co-ed raft
1 John Anacito, Cole Bangert
2 Nate Dumais, Dakota Becker
3 Jeremiah Williams, John Marc Selig
4 Chris Schultz, Tyler Lombardi
5 Dan Koerber, Kim Lindsey
6 Wesley Zittel, Garret sapyta
7 Scott Simpkins, Mallane Dressel
8 Jeff Dougherty, Malcolm McCandless
9 Jason Connolly, Chris Clark
10 Christopher Schmidt, Joe Glassman
11 Sarah Campbell, Peter Gajewski
12 Caitlyn Ngam, Steve Rekuc
13 Matt Moore, Scott Lang
14 Roger Carter, Colleen Blanton
15 Rhiannon Barton, John Maroney
16 Krista Drsicoll, Devin Schow
Women’s kayak
1 Kelsey Molinare
2 Karen Skruch
3 Jennifer Hodgkiss
Junior kayak
1 Cashel Wiens
2 Sawyer Blair
3 Colin Glackin
Men’s kayak
1 Joe Giglio
2 Cole Bangert
3 Derrick Dreyer
4 John Anacito
5 Lucas Bergsten
6 Jeremiah Williams
7 Parker Stacks
8 Garret Sapyta
9 Josh Wallin
10 Chris Johnson
11 Jason Connolly
12 Alan Braunholtz
13 Nicholas Junker
Women’s SUP
1 Kerri Karcz
2 Trinity Wall
3 Mallane Dressel
4 Jennifer Hodgkiss
Men’s SUP
1 Jeremiah Williams
2 Scott Simpkins
3 Jim Callen
4 Ferguson St. John
5 Michael Chebatoris
6 Chris Johnson