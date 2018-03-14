Resurfacing and draining work project completed on Interstate 70 west of Avon

EAGLE COUNTY — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies of Grand Junction have completed the project to improve the driving surface and safety features on Interstate 70 from west of Edwards to Avon. The project, which began March 20, 2017, and was originally scheduled for completion by early November 2017, wrapped up last week.

The project was extended by complex drainage work under I-70 west of Edwards (at Red Canyon Estates Road). Crews repaired an existing large steel drainage pipe with a vinyl lining and concrete grout, improving storm drainage and addressing potential issues that could have affected the roadway above. The total cost of the project is approximately $11.1 million (not including design work).

The project also included resurfacing a 7.5-mile stretch of distressed pavement on the interstate within those limits; repairs of bridge rail and deck on nine structures; extensive upgrades and replacement of guardrail on various sections along both sides of each direction of the highway; and minor lighting improvements at the Edwards interchange.

This section of I-70 receives more than 39,000 vehicles a day on average.

