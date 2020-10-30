Retail Beer Selection – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Beer Selection

1. Boone’s Wine and Spirits

2. Riverwalk Wine & Spirits

3. West Vail Liquor Mart

The valley’s best beer selection for two years in a row has been at Boone’s Wine and Spirits in Eagle.

With more than 400 brews stocked in 42 coolers, Boone’s cold beer selection always offers something new for suds enthusiasts to enjoy. And that’s just the cold stuff — Boone’s also has an aisle dedicated to rare bombers and hard-to-find microbrews, which is conveniently located near a tasting area in the back where, if you’re in at the right time, you’ll get to sample some of those rare finds.

Boone’s Wine and Spirits may be a returning champion in the Best Beer Selection category, but this is the first year that the downvalley liquor store has won in both the Wine Selection and Beer Selection categories. It’s a big year for Boone’s.

Looking for a good deal, quick? Check out their online store for the cheap beer grabs.

-Sean Naylor