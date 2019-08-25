Revised Booth Heights plan for East Vail drops 12 apartments

Triumph Development has revised its proposal for a housing project in East Vail. The revised plan has taken 12 units from the original proposal.

VAIL — After a marathon hearing Aug. 12, Triumph Development Chief Operating Officer Michael O’Connor asked for a two-week delay before that board voted on the controversial Booth Heights housing plan.

That delay has brought some changes to the proposal for a 5.4-acre site just north of the East Vail Interstate 70 interchange. Perhaps the biggest of those changes is taking 12 apartments out of the plan.

The plan to be considered at the commission’s Aug. 26 meeting now requests 30 apartments. The adjusted plan still calls for 19 deed-restricted for-sale townhomes and 12 free-market homes. The free-market units are intended to subsidize the deed-restricted rental and for-sale units and are allowed under the parcel’s “housing” zoning in town.

Commission members on Aug. 12 criticized the plan’s size.

Commission members also criticized the original plan for parking areas less than called for in town regulations.

According to the memo, the revised plan now has parking of two spaces per unit.

The revised application also provides more information on a wildlife mitigation program proposed by the developer. The parcel is in critical winter range for bighorn sheep.

That information includes:

Design criteria for reducing potential impacts.

A wildlife mitigation plan for winter range enhancement.

Use of the $100,000 Triumph has pledged for habitat enhancement.

Wildlife restrictions for residents.

Enforcement.

The 23.3-acre parcel is currently owned by Vail Resorts. Triumph Development has a contract to purchase the parcel, pending town approval of a development plan.

Vail Resorts in 2017 rezoned the property, with 5.4 acres now in the town’s “housing” zone district. The remaining 17.9 acres are in the town’s “natural area preservation” zone district, one of the town’s most restrictive.

