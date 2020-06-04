Revolution Power Yoga granted lululemon Ambassador Relief Fund

When Julie Kiddoo opened up Revolution Power Yoga ten years ago it was never about the money. Enter a worldwide pandemic this spring and although connection meant more than currency, Kiddoo knew that they needed to do everything they could to sustain the beloved yoga studio and the community it created.

“Revolution Power Yoga has always been about building a community around the practice and methodology of Baptiste Yoga,” Kiddoo said. “Our purpose has always been to elevate, transform and empower people so that they live in possibility, connection and purpose.”

That philosophy and dedication led to a phone call from the lululemon Vail store. Kiddoo is an ambassador for lululemon and it was a scheduled call that turned out to be so much more. Revolution Power Yoga had received a grant from the lululemon Ambassador Relief Fund.

“We couldn’t believe it. With tears of gratitude and acknowledgment we immediately understood that our communities will now be able to survive,” Kiddoo said. “lululemon is a company that goes way beyond the product. Their purpose is to elevate the world by unleashing the full potential within every one of us,” Kiddoo said.



The money will go to help Revolution Power Yoga’s newest studio, located in Glenwood Springs, survive the effects of the pandemic.

“It’s hard to believe Revolution Power Yoga Glenwood Springs was only open for six months before we had to close the doors. The family, friendships and connections we made in that time gave us the strength to get through and we cannot wait to get back to building a community there,” Kiddoo said.

Revolution Power Yoga in the Traer Creek Plaza opened on June 1 and the Glenwood Springs location will open June 8.

“In a short time, Revolution Glenwood Springs has built such a strong foundation that is rooted in our local community. We grow stronger together and this grant will allow the studio to continue to thrive and grow through empowerment and connection,” said Grace Tennant, a yoga teachers at Revolution Power Yoga.

“We are deeply humbled and honored to have received this grant. Thank you, lululemon and lululemon Vail! Thank you for supporting our community. I am filled with gratitude and hope of continuing to build an incredible future for our new yoga community on and off the mat,” Kiddoo said.