Revolution Power Yoga introduces ‘Fight Club’ for men only

Revolution Power Yoga has a new Thursday 60-minute men’s-only power vinyasa yoga class called Fight Club. The class takes place from 7:30-9 p.m. and is based on Baptiste Yoga’s “Journey Into Power” sequence suitable for all levels. Classes are heated up to 95 degrees and regular rates apply.

Practice will be followed by an optional 30-minute group-led discussion about various topics that are top of mind.

“This 90 minutes will serve as a support group, a friend group, and a community — and provides access to the larger Baptiste community outside the doors of Fight Club,” states Tom Kiddoo, co-owner of Revolution Power Yoga and creator of Fight Club.

For more information on Revolution Power Yoga, class times, programs and membership rates, go to http://www.revolutionpoweryoga.com or call 970-748-3176.