Reward offered for info on missing Vail Valley man Ryan Benjamin Kirby-Daniels

This is the last known photo Ryan Daniels. The local 19-year old went missing May 22. A cash reward has been offered for information that leads to locating him.

Cash reward offered in Ryan Daniels caseAnyone with any information about Ryan Benjamin Kirby-Daniels — Ryan Daniels — is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500. To remain anonymous call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637).You can earn up to $1,000 if your tip helps locate Ryan Daniels.

EDWARDS — Ryan Benjamin Kirby-Daniels dreamed of serving his country in the United States Air Force.

Now his parents dream of seeing their son again.

Kirby-Daniels, 19, who goes by Ryan Daniels, according to his father, went missing May 22. He was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. that day, at 65 Silver Street in Edwards.

His parents, Aimee and Stephen Daniels, have heard nothing since then. They filed a missing report in early June with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s investigators haven’t heard anything either, even after they upped the ante with a cash reward.

“I think some of his friends may know more than they’ve told us. I wish they would share what they know. We’re hoping the reward might incentivize someone to come forward,” Stephen Daniels said. “It’s clearly designed to encourage people to come forward with information.”

No word since May 22

Ryan Benjamin Kirby-Daniels is 5-feet 6-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. In the last known photo of him, his head was still shaved in a military training style.

He had wanted to join the Air Force for most of his young life, and did this spring. A month or so later he was medically discharged because of hearing loss.

His Air Force dream dashed, he was disappointed and depressed.

On the morning of May 22 he left family’s EagleVail home on foot. He landed with some friends in Edwards, where he spent several days.

He left his friends and set up camp in Edwards.

All his camping gear and other items were still at the campsite when his friends discovered it, but he wasn’t anywhere around.

His father says that makes his disappearance even more curious.

“He left some things behind that are conspicuous, that we would not think he would leave behind,” Stephen Daniels said. “His friends are concerned, his coworkers are concerned and we are concerned.”

Kirby-Daniels had a couple hundred bucks in his pocket when he left, his father said, but that won’t take him very far.

“Everywhere we go we’re looking for him,” Stephen said. “I absolutely hope he shows up. Nothing would make me happier that for him to call or text.”

As his parents watch their street waiting for their son to appear, detectives from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate. Foul play is not as high on their list so far as other possibilities, but anything is possible until it’s ruled out.

The investigation remains ongoing, Jessie Mosher, public information officer with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Obviously we welcome any information,” Mosher said.