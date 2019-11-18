Reward offered for man who disappeared during his rape trial

A reward up to $1,000 has been offered for information leading to the apprehension of Ever Valencia, who was convicted of sex assault for having sex with a 12-year old girl.

$1,000 reward If you have information about Ever Valencia call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). You could earn up to a $1,000 reward.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about a man who disappeared during his rape trial.

A jury deliberated less than 10 minutes before convicting Ever Valencia of raping a 12-year old girl in early 2018. Valencia was 18 at the time. He is now 20.

After Valencia vanished during the second day of his trial, the trial continued without him.

Valencia’s attorney, Ted Hess, argued that the sex was consensual.

Prosecutor Jake Lilly countered that the girl was too young to consent.

“Everybody agrees they had sex. She does not get to say yes. The law does not allow that (at her age), and we are a nation of laws,” Lilly said.

The jury agreed with Lilly in what he called one of the quickest convictions of his career.

Hess said the victim’s mother is in the country illegally, and will probably apply from a crime victim’s visa, or U visa. Because the victim is a minor, if her mother can show she cooperated with the investigation and prosecution, she could receive the U visa for which her daughter — the actual victim in this case — would be eligible.

The courts ordered a nationwide extradition warrant. If Valencia is caught, he will be held without bond for failure to appear and violation of felony bail bond conditions.

Valencia is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.