Rifle juvenile suspected in fatal shooting held without bond

Members of the Mesa County Sheriff's Office gather at an apartment complex on Patterson Road in Grand Junction on Monday following the arrest of the Garfield County juvenile wanted in a fatal Sunday shooting.



A juvenile arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning shooting at a quinceanera birthday near Rifle is being held without bond.

D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez, 17, was arrested Monday in Mesa County. He was wanted for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old male at the celebration on Home Ranch Road shortly after midnight Sunday.

Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the victim still alive, but he was later pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.

Garfield County District Court Judge Paul Metzger made the order to detain Lopez without bond during the Rifle juvenile’s initial appearance Tuesday morning.

“Under these circumstances, having reviewed the affidavit and considered the arguments of the parties, I do ultimately conclude that the juvenile poses a substantial risk of serious harm to others, and therefore find that he should remain in detention at this time,” Metzger said.

According to prosecuting attorney Tony Hershey, Lopez was already on probation for felony menacing with a knife prior to his Monday arrest. Meanwhile, Lopez also allegedly possessed two handguns and brass knuckles when he was arrested by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

“After the incident in this case, (Lopez) did flee the county, he went to Mesa County,” Hershey said. “I believe at some point he was contacted by his mother and sister, and that’s when he was apprehended.”

Garfield County public defender Elise Myer requested Lopez be released from detention because he does not pose a flight risk and that facts in connection to his new homicide case are currently “limited.”

Myer also said Lopez has been abiding to the terms of his probation and was working concrete with his father prior to his Monday arrest.

“These are incredibly serious crimes, but he is presumed innocent,” Myer said. “D’Antiago is willing to abide by any conditions the court may put on a release. He is happy to stay at home with his family, to not leave. He has a good relationship with his family, with his parents, with his siblings.”

Lopez’s next court date is set for May 11.