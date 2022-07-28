Right at Home now open for business in Eagle County

Right at Home provides services to older residents to help them stay in their homes.

Business Name: Right at Home

Location: Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin counties

Date Opened: April 25 in Eagle County

Owners: David and Meshelle McKendry.

Contact info: Call 970-697-1331 or email meshelle@gjhomecare.com or david@gjhomecare.com (the main office located in Grand Junction).

What’s new or exciting at your place? We’re excited for the opportunity to expand into Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties to provide care to an underserved population.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from competition? Right at Home focuses on the “personhood” of each client, believing that no two people are the same and that each person requires a unique, customized care approach to meet their needs.

Our approach is to never back down from a challenge, knowing that we can make the difference between just existing and living. We strive to ensure our clients are living healthier, happier and longer in the safety of their own homes. We are accessible 24/7 — our phone is always answered by one of our trained staff members.

What philosophy do you follow with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? At Right at Home, we pride ourselves on being different from other in-home care providers. We are much more than in-home care. We exist to be the guide to living successfully at home. We create extraordinary experiences each day as we live our mission to improve the quality of life for those we serve.

One client who stands out for us was a gentleman who lived alone in a very remote location. He was a bedbound individual on in-home dialysis. Through strategic planning and coordination by our care team, we successfully assisted our client around-the-clock to help him live longer and happier in the home that he cherished. Our brand values shine through in everything we do, everything we say, and everything we are. We are authentic, approachable and accountable. We treat our clients as we would want our own family to be treated.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: David McKendry has a B.S.B.A. from Denver University, and Meshelle McKendry is a certified professional coder. Together, we ran a successful decorative-finishing business for 21 years. We felt a strong desire to relocate to the Western Slope and explore other business opportunities. In 2017, we had the opportunity to purchase our first Right at Home office in Grand Junction. With the combination of David’s business marketing degree and years of experience providing one-on-one customer service and Meshelle’s health care background in medical coding and billing, we felt it was a natural fit to start our first Right at Home location in April 2017.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened?

Most people might think that assisting seniors and adults with disabilities sounds very serious or even sad, but the human condition always provides humor! From goofy caregivers having humorously awkward moments or their silly descriptions of things to clients’ funny comments or their mishaps with their personal care supplies or devices, each day brings humor! There is always room to laugh and smile as we help guide people along in their later days.