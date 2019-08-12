Right lane of westbound I-70 is open at mile marker 147 near Eagle
The right lane is open again on Interstate 70 heading westbound at mile marker 147 near Eagle after being closed because of a road incident.
News
Suspect in Vail Valley bank robbery set for federal trial in September
Karen Hyatt and Craig “Lucky” Dickson announced their engagement in a Facebook post, then allegedly robbed five banks in the next 30 days, including to in Edwards. Hyatt’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 16 in federal court.