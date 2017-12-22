Riva Bahn Express opens at Vail, Strawberry Park lift at Beaver Creek on Saturday, Dec. 23

VAIL — On Saturday, Dec. 23, Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort will open additional terrain. Vail Mountain will begin operating Riva Bahn Express (No. 6) at 10 a.m., as well as additional terrain in the Mid-Vail area.

Beaver Creek Resort will begin operating Strawberry Park Express (No. 12), Arrow Bahn Express (No. 17) and Upper Beaver Creek Mountain Express (No. 18). Strawberry Park Express will provide access to Beaver Creek Expressway and Lower Larkspur. Arrow Bahn will provide access to Bachelor Gulch via Stirrup and Cabin Fever; visitors returning to Arrowhead can access the area via Upper Cabin Fever to Primrose and downloading the Arrow Bahn.

Beginning Saturday, skiers and snowboarders will have access to 420 acres of skiable terrain on Vail Mountain via Gondola One, Eagle Bahn Gondola, Avanti Express (No. 2), Wildwood Express (No. 3), Mountain Top Express (No. 4), Riva Bahn Express (No. 6), Born Free Express (No. 8), Gopher Hill Lift (No. 12) and Little Eagle (No. 15).

On Saturday, Beaver Creek will have access to 383 skiable acres via the Buckaroo Express Gondola (No. 1), Highlands Lift (No. 2), Red Buffalo Express (No. 5), Centennial Express (No. 6), Riverfront Express Gondola (No. 7), Cinch Express (No. 8), Birds of Prey Express (No. 9), Strawberry Park Express (No. 12), Lower Beaver Creek Express (No. 15), Bachelor Gulch Express (No. 16), Arrow Bahn Express (No. 17) and Upper Beaver Creek Express (No. 18).

Skiers and riders must observe all posted signs and closures. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.

McCoy Park opens

Recommended Stories For You

On Saturday, Dec. 23, Beaver Creek Resort will open approximately 5 miles of mountaintop snowshoe trails at McCoy Park, accessible from the Strawberry Park Express Life. There will be no cross-country or skate ski access at McCoy Park at this time. Snowshoe and foot passenger traffic will be permitted. Snowshoe rentals and foot pass tickets are available at the Nordic Sports Center.

The Nordic Sports Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact the Nordic Sports Center at 970-754-5313.