River Dance RV park expansion plan gets second, initial approval from Gypsum Town Council

• A pavilion, which would be open-air but covered structure if user demand warrants

• Deck and patio space with furnishings and a fire pit; this would be the only solid fuel fire pit in the resort

• A central building with offices, convenience/retail shop, food and beverage services with limited seating, video game room, community socializing space and restrooms; one or two employee housing units may be included on the second level of this building

In addition to the park expansion from 40 pads to between 210 to 270 pads, the River Dance plan includes the following proposed amenities and improvements:

GYPSUM — The developers of the proposed River Dance RV Resort had to hit the reset button for their annexation petition before the town of Gypsum, but the development received its second, initial approval last week.

River Dance's annexation and zoning ordinances were originally heard by the Gypsum Town Council earlier this fall, but the required second readings could not be scheduled within a state-mandated schedule of no fewer than 30 days and no more than 60 days following the first reading approval. Because of the scheduling conflict, the developers reinitiated the annexation and zoning processes, and final approval is slated in January.

The 70-acre River Dance RV Resort west of Gypsum has proposed a large expansion and annexation to the town. The park size is proposed to increase from the current 40-pad configuration to between 210 and 270 pads. The project's initial development site plan features a combination of 226 pull-though and back-in sites.

Global Assets Recovery, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is the new owner of the RV park, which it acquired in a bulk purchase of distressed properties.

Second first look

In their second, initial review of the River Dance plan, members of the Gypsum Town Council asked for assurances that the park would operate on a short-term rental basis, not as long-term housing.

Recommended Stories For You

Council member Tom Edwards noted the River Dance site plan includes seven "park model" units — RV units or possibly cabins that would remain at the site long term.

"I personally see them as premium short-term rentals," said Ron Liston, of Land Design Partners of Glenwood Springs, the land planner for River Dance. "The standard I have seen, in high-standard parks, is they (park model units) are owned and rented by the park owners."

Mayor Steve Carver agreed that other RV parks offer rental options for people who don't have their own vehicles.

"The units turn over like the RV spots," Carver said.

"I don't have any problem with what you are going to do. I just want you to say what you are doing in the documents," Edwards said.

Liston said the town council's concerns can be addressed prior to the final approval, now slated for Jan. 9.