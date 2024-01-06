River Radamus just misses the World Cup giant slalom podium in Adelboden, Switzerland

River Radamus celebrates at the finish area of the World Cup giant slalom on Saturday in Adelboden, Switzerland. The Edwards skier was in 20th after the first run, but posted the fastest second run in the field to move up to fourth overall.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

Whenever River Radamus gets to race in front of the electric and educated crowds in Adelboden, Switzerland — a stop he described as “one of the classics on the GS tour” — he can’t help notice the names of past winners etched onto the Swiss resort’s gondolas.

“It heightens your performance,” he told U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Sierra Ryder. “You want to be part of that skiing history. … And every time I show up I want to put on a show — and second run I got to.”

Indeed.

Skiing from bib No. 15, Radamus posted the fastest second-run of Saturday’s World Cup giant slalom, leaping from 20th place to the leader’s chair in the process. He remained positioned for his first-career World Cup podium up until the final skier — Marco Odermatt, the defending Olympic champion in the event — took to the slope.

Just like in Beijing two years ago, Radamus would have to be content with the wooden medal.

Odermatt — the two-time defending overall and GS crystal globe winner — skied to his seventh-straight GS victory, posting a time of 1 minute, 54.06 seconds on the Chuenisbaergli slope. Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde placed second, 1.26 seconds back, and Filip Zubcic of Croatia was third. Radamus finished just 1.89 seconds off of Odermatt’s standard and only 0.12 seconds off the podium.

“Feeling good,” Radamus told Ryder after his seventh-career World Cup top-10 finish. Before Saturday, his best result in 72 World Cup starts was sixth — which he did in Soelden on Oct. 24, 2021 and Alta Badia two months later.

River Radamus was in 20th place after his first run in Saturday’s giant slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland. Pier Marco Tacca/AP photo

“It’s a weird sport and it’s hard not to be disappointed but you got to keep it all in perspective,” he continued. “First run, I was really disappointed with my performance — didn’t put my best foot forward. So, second run I wanted to ski more fearlessly, push the limit and see what was possible.”

Though it put him in 20th, Radamus showed signs of brilliance in the final sector of his first run. He kept that momentum going into his second attempt on the 314-meter, 40-gate course, posting the fastest second sector en route to a 57.79 split — 0.12 ahead of Odermatt’s mark and 0.23 clear of Kilde.

“That was some real skiing,” Radamus said of his second run. “I’m proud of that skiing and hoping to carry that forward and do it in two runs — and then I got a chance at the podium.”

River Radamus speeds down the course during the men’s World Cup giant slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland on Saturday. Pier Marco Tacca/AP photo

Tommy Ford was the only other American to crack the top 30 on Saturday, finishing in 18th. Isaiah Nelson, George Steffey and Brian McLaughlin failed to qualify for a second run.

The weekend continues with a slalom on Sunday. The next giant slalom on the World Cup slate is Jan. 24 in Schladming, Austria. When Ryder asked Radamus whether he believes he can keep the fast vibes going into that event, he answered, “I think so. I mean, right now, my mentality is, I don’t want to ski to finish. I don’t want to ski to get a solid result. … It’s sort of ‘top-level, podium performance, or bust.”

“I don’t want to do that stupidly, but I know I have the speed to compete with those top guys and so I got to be fearless and send it and see what happens,” he continued.

“I think that I’m going to try and carry that forward into Schladming and I think I have the speed to be able to compete.”