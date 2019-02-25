 River Radamus wins giant slalom crown at Junior World Championships | VailDaily.com

River Radamus wins giant slalom crown at Junior World Championships

Edwards resident keeps it going in Italy

Daily staff report
newsroom@vaildaily.com
Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com |

River Radamus

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

Days after claiming the super-G title at the Junior World Championships in Italy, River Radamus won the giant slalom title.

Radamus, 21, of Edwards, won his first two Junior World Championship titles in a season that started with his first World Cup start at Beaver Creek’s Birds of Prey in December.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.. Life really do be wild sometimes. #TTP

Recommended Stories For You

A post shared by River Radamus (@riverradamus) on