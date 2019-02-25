River Radamus wins giant slalom crown at Junior World Championships
Edwards resident keeps it going in Italy
February 25, 2019
Days after claiming the super-G title at the Junior World Championships in Italy, River Radamus won the giant slalom title.
Radamus, 21, of Edwards, won his first two Junior World Championship titles in a season that started with his first World Cup start at Beaver Creek’s Birds of Prey in December.
