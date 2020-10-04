Riverfront development seeking subdivision for 6 duplex lots in Avon

This graphic, provided in the Oct. 6 Avon Town Council packet, illustrates the proposed layout of the constructed duplex structures on Tract 5D in Avon.

Special to the Daily

AVON — Looking to create six new duplex lots in the Riverfront project, developers will appear before the Avon Town Council on Tuesday for a virtual public hearing.

The Riverfront project is bordered by the Eagle River to the south and Riverfront Lane to the north in Avon.

The Avon Town Council will review the final plat for the subdivision application, which requires approval along with a preliminary plan, before a subdivision can occur.

Developers East West Partners are looking to begin the second phase of the Riverfront development, consisting of six new townhomes, after wrapping up the first phase of 13 townhomes in 2019.

The full Riverfront project has spanned much of the 21st century in Avon, and includes the formation of the Confluence Metropolitan District, which inked an agreement with Vail Resorts in 2006 to provide access to Beaver Creek via the construction, operations and maintenance of the Riverfront Gondola. In addition to the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa and the 13 completed townhomes, the full plans also call for a 60-100 unit development east of The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa along the Eagle River and Avon Road, and four more units on the west end of the development.

Planning commission, staff approves

The subdivision application before the Avon Town Council on Tuesday would allow for the creation of six new units in an area known as Tract 5D, a 0.657-acre piece of undeveloped land located between the newly constructed Riverfront townhomes and the Riverfront Lodge, with the Riverfront Townhomes located to the west of Tract 5D and the Riverfront Lodge to the east of Tract 5D.

The Avon Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the subdivision application in September; the five-member board recommenced approval of the major subdivision in a unanimous decision. Town staff also recommends the council approve the subdivision, Town Planner David McWilliams wrote in a memo to council published Sept. 30.

A detailed analysis from Avon town staff is available in the Oct. 6 town council packet at Avon.org.

“As evidenced in the staff analysis … this application complies with the mandatory review criteria and staff recommends approval,” McWilliams wrote.

Not expected to affect wetlands

The planning commission reviewed a wetlands evaluation for the area, which was completed in a manner consistent with the methodology used for a formal U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wetland delineation. The boundary determination was completed by Heather Houston of Birch Ecology and Dave Buscher, a certified professional soil scientist with Buscher Soil & Environmental.

“A slight realignment of the Eagle Valley Trail is proposed near the condominium buildings,” Houston noted. “This shift would primarily disturb an unvegetated strip next to the asphalt path, and a sliver of upland habitat between the trail and the Eagle River Wetland. The delineated boundary of the Eagle River Wetland is more than 50 feet away and would not be disturbed by the proposed trail relocation.”

The proposed project will require the removal of aspen and narrowleaf cottonwood trees, along with serviceberry and chokecherry shrubs and Canada thistle, from the development site. Strategic placement of the felled cottonwood trees has been recommended to prevent the formation of social trails in the area.

“The proposed townhome buildings would not impact jurisdictional wetlands or other waters of the U.S., since the limits of disturbance are outside the area of the drainage swale,” Houston wrote.

The virtual public hearing on the subdivision is estimated to begin at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday; to participate, register and join the meeting by visiting Avon.org.