Riverwalk Theater hosts Chris Anthony for free ‘Climb to Glory’ documentary screenings Wednesday

A skiing soldier from the 10th Mountain Division, captured mid-jump with his rifle strapped on his back, during training at Camp Hale. The 10th Mountain Division troops trained in Colorado and are the subject of Warren Miller Entertainment's documentary "Climb to Glory."

File photo |

Learn about local history on Wednesday with free showings of “Climb to Glory.”

The Riverwalk Theater is hosting a 4 p.m. and a 7 p.m. screening of the documentary, which explores 10th Mountain Division history. The shows are free to students and their accompanying adults, and professional skier and Vail local Chris Anthony, who served as a film producer, will hold a Q&A following each screening. He will also show a sneak preview of his upcoming documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart,” which he has been working on with Mikaela Shiffrin.

Produced by Warren Miller Entertainment in partnership with the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Museum, “Climb to Glory” starts with an overview of the 10th Mountain Division, its members’ contributions to the United States’ World War II effort, and their training at nearby Camp Hale. Then, it will explore how these soldiers changed the U.S. ski industry following the war.

Tickets to each showing will be limited to 50 people to accommodate for social distancing. Guests should wear masks in all common spaces, but may remove them once seated.

For more information, call the Riverwalk Theater at 970-855-2182.