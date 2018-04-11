 Road incident: Golf Terrace Road in Vail now open | VailDaily.com

Road incident: Golf Terrace Road in Vail now open

Vail Daily traffic update

Update: An Eagle County Alert sent at 4:24 p.m. states that the incident at Golf Terrace Road is now clear. Drive safely.

 

An Eagle County Alert sent at 3:31 p.m. states that there is a gas leak on Golf Terrace Road off of Vail Valley Drive in Vail.

Golf Terrace Road is currently closed.

Use caution in the area.