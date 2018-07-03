Structure fire in Minturn extinguished; one lane of Highway 24 open

MINTURN — A morning structure fire in Minturn that shut down U.S. Highway 24 in both directions for about a half hour was quickly extinguished.

The Vail Public Safety Communications Center received a call at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, reporting flames up and around the garage of the home on the south end of Main Street in Minturn. Engine 5 out of the Eagle River Fire Protection District’s Minturn station was on the scene at 7:48 a.m., said Tracy LeClair, community risk manager and public information office for the Eagle River Fire Protection District.

“It appears to have originated outside next to the garage,” said LeClair, noting that the cause of the fire was still under investigation. “Once they are sure everything is out, then (the inspector) will come in and do his investigation.”

Occupants were evacuated from the home right away, and no injuries were reported, LeClair said.

“It appears the damage is contained just to the exterior of the structure,” she said.

Firefighters with the Eagle River Fire Protection District, with support from the Vail Fire Department, stripped the siding from the underside of the overhang and perimeter of the front porch of the home to check for remaining hot spots within the insulation and up into the exterior of the second floor.

One lane of traffic on Highway 24 was re-opened by the Minturn Public Works Department around 8:30 a.m., as firefighters continued to chip away at siding and ensure nothing was left smoldering. Eagle County Paramedic Services also responded to the fire.

This story will be updated as more details are available.