Roaming Taco Beast food truck, Bear River Bar & Grill renovations coming to Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Ski Area parent company Alterra Mountain Co. has announced new updates for the 2018-19 ski season, including a snowcat food truck that will roam the mountain and a complete makeover for the space previously occupied by Bear River Bar & Grill at the base area.

"Guests are going to be delighted when they see the improvements Alterra Mountain Co. and Steamboat Ski Resort are investing in," said Rob Perlman, president and chief operating officer of Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp., in a news release. "Steamboat wasn't shy about asking for changes in our base area, and the response from our new parent company has been overwhelmingly supportive. This is just the beginning for Steamboat, and it's an exciting beginning."

Alterra Mountain Co. announced earlier on Monday, March 12, that significant capital improvements across the company's 12 resorts with an investment plan totaling more than half a billion dollars over the next five years. Steamboat's leadership team proposed the local improvement priorities for the next five years based on current needs, input from guests and opportunities to enhance the on-site experience while retaining Steamboat's unique brand and character.

Taco Beast

The proposed snowcat food truck will be called the Taco Beast and will redefine "slopeside" dining, according to Monday's announcement. The Taco Beast will serve carne asada and al pastor trail tacos — the resort's take on street tacos — breakfast burritos, esquites (Mexican street corn on the cob) and Mexican-style beer.

The Taco Beast will begin operating on the mountain in summer 2018 and will continue to offer trailside service in both winter and summer seasons. Guests can find out more information about the Taco Beast including expected locations, dates and times of operations and how to track the Taco Beast online at steamboat.com/tacobeast (information coming in summer 2018).

Recommended Stories For You

Timber & Torch

Bear River Bar & Grill will be renovated and reopen as Timber & Torch. An overhaul of the Gondola Square restaurant will include expanded outdoor seating for 290, a new outdoor heated patio, two indoor and outdoor bars, an exterior fireplace and a new outdoor barbeque. Terrace seating will be expanded, and the Umbrella Bar will be removed to provide more space.

Timber & Torch, named for the resort's legendary trees and Olympian heritage, will feature bistro-inspired food, including an open-face steak sandwich, the T&T Rachel, hand-cut Parmesan fries, drunken mussels in locally brewed beer, flatbreads and charcuterie boards. In addition to an extensive craft beer lineup, Timber & Torch's bars will serve signature craft cocktails.

The new restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner starting with the 2018-19 winter season.

Construction will begin as soon as the resort closes in April, and guests visiting Steamboat during the summer season will see Timber & Torch come to life. Due to construction, Bear River will not be open during the summer.