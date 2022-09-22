Robert Moore’s innovative impressionism comes to Vail Village

"Can You Hear," by Robert Moore, oil, 36" x 48", Raitman Art Galleries.

Robert Moore’s colorful and textural style makes his landscapes immediately recognizable. Yet, behind the scenes of his energetic paintings lies a story just as fascinating.

Growing up on a farm in Idaho, Moore spent his time fishing, hunting and exploring nature. The youngest of five children, he began to draw to get attention and discovered he had a gift.

The only problem: He’s colorblind. To him, every color appears as shades of blue or yellow.

But that didn’t stop him from graduating with honors from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. In fact, it led him to develop an ordered system of color progression, which his assistant arranges on his palette.

“It is his distinctive mark-making that separates his work from the rest of the world’s impressionists.” Brian Raitman, Gallery Owner

“It was extremely frustrating in the earlier years because I tried to replicate the hues and tones I’d see, but yet, I didn’t know what (color) it was,” he said.

“Where the Voice is Heard” by Robert Moore, oil, 48″ x 60″, Raitman Art Galleries.

He spent three terms with a world-class color theory instructor and learned that what makes color look natural is not replicating it but using harmonious progressions of color.

“The beauty is in the order,” he says.

He describes it like choosing the key of a song, then following the chords. He begins with a large canvas lying flat on a table and squirts the three primary colors, from which he creates “mass shapes.”

“As I add color on mass shapes, there are hundreds of different variations of that value, and that’s what happens in nature,” he said. “I use my fingers or a comb or a trowel with nicks in it for the same reason — because it makes separate pieces of color. The colors create chords all within the correct value, so when viewers see the painting, they still see separation between the sky, mountains and trees. The tools that I use create the stepping and the chords of the color. Then, I use my design sense to create shapes.”

Moore’s technique is also unique in that he paints with both hands. It began out of necessity, when he broke his dominant left wrist weeks before the opening of a solo show. To finish his paintings, he learned to work with his right hand. He has discovered each hand forms natural curves, whether he uses a palette knife, brush or other tool in each.

“There’s an energy to it,” he says. “Both hands continually make marks. If you had to replicate a painting of mine, it would take forever because of the thousands of pieces of color and the thousands of pieces of marks due to the process.”

It’s these very different approaches — along with his passion and dedication — that distinguish Moore’s work.

“In our opinion Robert is the top impressionist painter in the western half of the U.S.,” said Brian Raitman, co-owner of Raitman Art Galleries. “Impressionism is perhaps the most widely recognized and celebrated style of art in the world. Robert’s ability to create paintings that stand out in such a striking manner has left a meaningful mark on the art world over the past several decades.

“And the Trees of the Field Will Clap Their Hands,” by Robert Moore, oil, 48″ x 48″, Raitman Art Galleries.

It is his distinctive mark-making that separates his work from the rest of the world’s impressionists. Layers of intriguing textures and patterns that often stand out as interwoven shapes are hallmarks of Robert’s paintings, those that make his work instantly recognizable.”

“Festive Autumn,” by Robert Moore, oil, 72″ x 48″, Raitman Art Galleries.

Anyone familiar with Moore’s work can walk into a gallery and immediately pick out his lushly carved oil paintings.

“He’s one of the few artists amidst a long, incredible lineage of impressionist painters that is known at this level,” Raitman said. “It’s rare in any line of work to have what you do be so universally recognized and admired. In the field of impressionist painters, it carries even more meaning.”