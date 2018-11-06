EAGLE — Voters in Eagle and Routt counties will return a native son to the state legislature.

Democrat Dylan Roberts topped Republican Nicky Mills and will represent Eagle and Routt counties — House District 26 — in Colorado's state House of Representatives.

Roberts is a native of Steamboat Springs and lives in Avon. He's also a Deputy District Attorney for Colorado's 5th Judicial District.

"I am humbled and honored that the voters of this district have given me the chance to serve these two counties for the next two years," Roberts said. "I am proud of the work I started in the state legislature, and I am looking forward to making significant progress. It's such a privilege to serve the county where I grew up and the county where I now live."

Roberts and Mills crossed swords on several issues throughout the campaign, ranging from health insurance costs to campaign donations from outside the district. At the end, both were gracious.

Roberts congratulated Mills for running a "spirited" campaign. Mills wished Roberts and other elected officials "Godspeed" and said we should all come together now.

Mills launched her campaign last spring, her first run for public office.

"What an honor it has been to meet so many people in these counties and have a chance to be their next representative. As most of you know, I'm not an experienced politician. I'm a mom, a businesswoman and someone who truly cares about the people here. This may not be my time to represent you, but it is my time to keep fighting for your best interests," Mills said.

Regional Democrats appointed Roberts to the House District 26 seat in November 2017 when Diane Mitsch Bush resigned to launch her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives against incumbent Republican Rep. Scott Tipton. Democrats from Eagle and Routt counties chose Roberts over Eagle County Commissioner Jill Ryan for the appointment.