Rock slide blocking both lanes on I-70 westbound near Dowd Junction

Rock slide blocking both lanes on I-70 westbound near Dowd JunctionDaily staff reportnewsroom@vaildaily.comMarch 18, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Daily staff reportnewsroom@vaildaily.comMarch 18, 2019There is a rock slide blocking both lanes on I-70 westbound near mile marker 171 near Dowd Junction. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsLetter: Let Vail Resorts worry about its own employeesOut from behind the blue dotAvalanche expert says Conundrum slide likely a 300-year eventTom Brady studies Lindsey Vonn tape as he prepares to send it on skis