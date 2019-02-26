I-70 WB MM 172 cleared, please drive safely

I-70 WB MM 172 cleared, please drive safelyStaff ReportFebruary 26, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportFebruary 26, 2019There is a rock slide on I-70 WB MM 172. Both lanes are blocked. Expect delays and use caution in the area.UPDATE: I-70 WB MM 172 is now cleared, please drive safelyThere is a rock slide on I-70 WB MM 172. Both lanes are blocked. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsO. J. Simpson spotted in Vail, posing for selfiesWarning issued for Edwards residents after 8-10 mountain lions seen roaming neighborhoodsLions are on the hunt in Edwards, wildlife officials sayObituary: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Trujillo, Jan. 19, 1954 – Feb. 20, 2019