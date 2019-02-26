 I-70 WB MM 172 cleared, please drive safely | VailDaily.com

I-70 WB MM 172 cleared, please drive safely

Staff Report

There is a rock slide on I-70 WB MM 172. Both lanes are blocked. Expect delays and use caution in the area.

UPDATE: I-70 WB MM 172 is now cleared, please drive safely

