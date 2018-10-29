Rocket launches and star gazing round out Fright at the Museum event at Walking Mountains

Walking Mountains Science Center proves once again that you can have fun while learning. The 6th annual Fright at the Museum had a far out theme on Saturday, Oct. 27 that celebrated the entire universe while educating costume-clad kids. "This year, we went really big for Walking Mountains Science Center’s 20th anniversary with our Space Odyssey theme," said Hannah Irwin, community programs director for Walking Mountains Science Center.

Rockets were being launched just south of the main campus throughout the day and the sights and sounds garnered gasps and applause from the audience. Crowds would gather to see up to five rockets at a time blasting off with a grand finale of a 6 and a half foot rocket that was loaded with notes and artwork from kids at the event.

Kids were also able to test their logic, wits, strength, balance and inquiry at Astronaut Training Camp. Testing stations included the following: Is it Habitable? – Planet Test; The Human Centerfuge; The Contamination Station – A Botany Activity; Battle of Wits – Decode the code; Can you deal? – Life in a spacesuit; and The Space Walk.

Walking Mountains also brought in astronomers from the Fiske Planetarium and Science Center from University of Colorado, Boulder. Their portable planetarium could accommodate 30 people at a time and simulated the sky. Guests were able to fly around the virtual universe and hear live talks about the sun, other stars, and different types of planets in our solar system.

"It's great to team up with the professionals from the Fiske Planetarium," said Irwin, who also said they start planning months in advance and create different themes each year so it's always fresh for the kids. "We have families that return every year. Kids sort of grow up with this event," Irwin said.

Pat Tvarkunas and his family have been coming to Fright at the Museum for the past few years. "Everyone loves getting dressed up for Halloween and I'm into science and I like to share that with my kids. So, when we come to Walking Mountains, it's part of the fun and then you also have the science related topics that adds an educational side to it," Tvarkunas said.

Don't miss this event next year and if you want to learn about other events and activities, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org.