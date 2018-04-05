Rockfall blocking WB right lane of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

The right lane of westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed due to a rockslide at mile marker 130.2 near Bair Ranch Rest Area that occurred a little after 9 a.m.

The left-hand lane remains open, according to Colorado Department of Transportation's cotrip.org site, and cleanup efforts are underway.

State Patrol also responded to a crash on Colorado 82 just outside Glenwood Springs this morning that blocked the eastbound lanes for a short period of time before 6 a.m. That crash has since been removed.