Rockfall mitigation in Dowd Junction finished for the week

Rockfall removal can be seen taking place on the westbound shoulder of I-70 earlier this month.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, will be no further rockfall work done on Interstate 70 between mile markers 171-173 this week.

Mitigation work began at 6 a.m. Monday and went better than expected, with crews finishing by noon. I-70 in both directions, as well as the bike path, underwent 30-minute shutdowns during the work.

Recent rockfall in the area between exits 173 and 171 revealed a need for mitigation to take place on the hillside above the highway, said Bob Wilson with the Colorado Department of Transportation, and the possibility of more rockfall occurring during that work necessitates the shutdown of the highway and the bike path.