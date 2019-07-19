Rockfall work near Vail to continue next week

Colorado Department of Transportation crews will return to the Vail Valley starting Monday, July 22 to clean up a rockfall zone between West Vail and Dowd Junction.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — The Colorado Department of Transportation will stop traffic intermittently on eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 through Dowd Canyon (mile 171 – 173) on Monday, July 22, for rock scaling operations. Dowd Canyon is between the west end of Vail and the junction of U.S. Highways 6 & 24 (Dowd Junction).

Traffic will be stopped once or twice an hour for approximately 30 minutes between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cyclists and pedestrians also will not be permitted to travel on the bike path through Dowd Canyon while I-70 is closed to traffic.

Rock scaling work above highways must close roadways to maintain safety for the traveling public. And, due to safety and visibility requirements, rock work must be performed during daylight hours

Rock scaling is expected to be completed Monday. However, if geotechnical experts determine another day of rock work is required, traffic will be stopped again on Tuesday, July 23, again from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Following scaling operations, the right lane of westbound I-70 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to clean the ditch along the right shoulder to restore its effectiveness as a rockfall catch area. Delays should be anticipated throughout the day. An updated work schedule will be distributed July 22.

As part of its Whole System – Whole Safety campaign, the Colorado Department of Transportation prioritizes the removal or securing of potential identified hazards such as loose rocks and boulders. This operation will provide I-70 drivers with a safety enhancement through an area that is prone to rockfall.