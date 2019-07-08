Rockfall work near Vail will affect westbound I-70

EAGLE COUNTY — Beginning Tuesday, July 9, one lane will be closed on westbound Interstate 70 for ditch cleaning operations, about one mile west of Vail (mile markers 173–171).

Continuing through Thursday, July 11, the right lane of westbound I-70 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Friday, July 12, the lane closure will be in place from 6 a.m. to noon. Delays should be anticipated throughout the day. Due to safety and visibility requirements, rock work must be performed during daylight hours.

As part of its Whole System — Whole Safety campaign, the Colorado Department of Transportation needs to remove loose rocks from the ditch that parallels westbound I-70, in advance of potential rock mitigation operations next week. However, CDOT will implement additional closures this week, if necessary, to maintain safe travel conditions through Dowd Canyon.