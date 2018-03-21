Rockfall work on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon begins Monday, March 26

GARFIELD COUNTY— Beginning Monday, March 26, the Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Rock Solid Solutions will begin rockfall fence improvements on Interstate 70, east of Glenwood Springs from mile points 122 to 125.

The scope of work for this $1.5 million project will include the removal of the six existing flex post fences and replacing them with higher-capacity rockfall fences. Construction of the new rockfall barriers will take place prior to removing the old, damaged rockfall barriers. The project has an anticipated completion date of August.

Motorists can expect a westbound right lane closure, east and westbound short-term traffic stops, and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. The project will be in operation Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information or to sign up for updates about this project, call the project hotline at 970-456-1482 or email glenwoodcanyonrockfall@gmail.com.

To sign up to receive project information and/or lane closure updates on state highways in the area of your choice, visit CDOT's website at http://www.codot.gov and choose the envelope icon at the bottom of the page. To see CDOT's lane closure reports for projects statewide, go to http://www.codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html.