There is a rock slide on I-70 WB MM 171 near Minturn. Both WB lanes are currently closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area.

Screen Shot 2019-03-26 at 6.33.59 PM

There is a rock slide on I-70 WB MM 171 near Minturn. Both WB lanes are currently closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area.