Rockslide closes I-70 westbound lanes in Glenwood Canyon

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed by the slide, are anticipated to reopen by mid to late afternoon, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Lisa Schwantes said.

The mud and rockslide kicked loose at 1:57 p.m. between the Grizzly Creek and No Name exits, sending freezer-sized rocks from the canyon walls down onto the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes were not hit and remained open, said the Colorado State Patrol

A semi-truck was hit and damaged by the rocks, but no one was injured, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Rocks were large enough to require a front-end loader to move them off the roadway. Multiple loaders were on the scene cleaning it up, and rocks had been cleared from the westbound lanes of the highway less than two hours after they fell. Vehicles that were stopped at the scene of the incident were allowed through, Schwantes said.

However, westbound motorists were being stopped at Dotsero to allow the tow company at the scene to haul away the damaged big-rig that was hit by rocks.