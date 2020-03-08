Rockslide closes US-40 near Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Routt County ‘indefinitely’

A rockslide closed U.S. Highway 40 between Hayden and Milner near Routt County Road 52 around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Katie Berning

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A rockslide closed U.S. Highway 40 east of the Yampa Valley Regional Airport around 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8. The highway is closed in both directions, and authorities currently do not have an estimate of when it will reopen.

The rockslide is in Mount Harris Canyon, near mile marker 116 and close to the intersection of U.S. 40 and Routt County Road 52.

Authorities reported an unstable hillside, with rocks still falling or in danger of falling. Law enforcement and transportation officials are working to turn around traffic in both directions, and contact the airport and airlines to let them know travel into Steamboat is blocked.

Authorities are suggesting travelers use Routt County Road 27 and Routt County Road 33 as alternate routes.

To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @kariharden.